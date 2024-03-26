A.G. BARR p.l.c. (LON:BAG) to Issue Dividend of GBX 12.40

A.G. BARR p.l.c. (LON:BAG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 12.40 ($0.16) per share on Friday, June 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This is a boost from A.G. BARR’s previous dividend of $2.65. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

A.G. BARR Trading Up 9.3 %

BAG traded up GBX 48 ($0.61) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 562 ($7.10). 347,299 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,936. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 535.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 512.48. A.G. BARR has a 1-year low of GBX 446 ($5.64) and a 1-year high of GBX 585 ($7.39). The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of £629.61 million, a PE ratio of 1,821.20, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upgraded A.G. BARR to an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 522 ($6.60) target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of A.G. BARR in a report on Thursday, February 1st.

A.G. BARR Company Profile

A.G. BARR p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells soft drinks and cocktail solutions in the United Kingdom and internationally. It provides carbonated and flavored soft drinks, pre-mixed cocktails, fruit juices, spring and sparkling water, fruit puree, oat drinks, boost drinks, iced tea, and other non-alcoholic beverages.

