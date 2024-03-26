931 Shares in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Purchased by Bill Few Associates Inc.

Bill Few Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 931 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NSC. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 852 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. United Bank boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 7,581 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,640 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,946 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Norfolk Southern stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $248.42. The stock had a trading volume of 247,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,361,332. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $250.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.39. The company has a market capitalization of $61.16 billion, a PE ratio of 30.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.30. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $183.09 and a 52-week high of $263.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.04). Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $204.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Friday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $252.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $272.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.94.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

