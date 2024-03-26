7,366 Shares in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU) Acquired by Towneley Capital Management Inc DE

Towneley Capital Management Inc DE bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 7,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DFSU. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 5,763.7% during the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,497,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,307,000 after buying an additional 2,455,389 shares in the last quarter. AWM Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 115.4% during the third quarter. AWM Capital LLC now owns 1,478,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,029,000 after purchasing an additional 792,397 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,123,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,892,000 after purchasing an additional 177,980 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Solution Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Retirement Solution Inc. now owns 6,112,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,594,000 after purchasing an additional 170,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,667,000.

Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFSU traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $34.09. 56,645 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,175. Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a one year low of $25.65 and a one year high of $34.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.64 and a 200 day moving average of $30.26.

Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of US equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

