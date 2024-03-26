495,891 Shares in Global Lights Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:GLAC) Acquired by Schechter Investment Advisors LLC

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Lights Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:GLAC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 495,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,999,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 5.52% of Global Lights Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, TrueMark Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Global Lights Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

GLAC traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.20. 576 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,913. Global Lights Acquisition Corp has a 52-week low of $10.04 and a 52-week high of $10.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.18.

Global Lights Acquisition Corp intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

