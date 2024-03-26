47,946 Shares in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Bought by Thompson Investment Management Inc.

Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 47,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,369,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 2,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 3,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 6,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Fiserv by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

In other news, EVP Suzan Kereere sold 1,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total transaction of $216,993.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,350,600.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Suzan Kereere sold 1,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total transaction of $216,993.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,350,600.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 63,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $9,801,484.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,209,646. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 89,279 shares of company stock valued at $13,607,197. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.57.

Fiserv Stock Performance

NYSE FI opened at $156.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $146.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.51. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.11 and a 52-week high of $157.33.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

