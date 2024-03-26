3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Sendero Wealth Management LLC

Sendero Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,975 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in 3M in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. CGC Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 89.9% during the 4th quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 3M alerts:

3M Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of 3M stock traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $103.73. 888,892 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,046,620. 3M has a 1 year low of $85.35 and a 1 year high of $113.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.05 and its 200 day moving average is $97.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $57.33 billion, a PE ratio of -8.30, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.00.

3M Increases Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 62.45% and a negative net margin of 21.40%. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently -47.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at 3M

In other 3M news, insider Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total value of $39,328.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,966 shares in the company, valued at $366,141.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on MMM. Mizuho decreased their price objective on 3M from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays upgraded 3M from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on 3M from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on 3M in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.60.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MMM

About 3M

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.