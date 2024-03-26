3,935 Shares in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) Bought by Fiduciary Alliance LLC

Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFAT. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 681.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000.

DFAT stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 229,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,631. The company has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.44 and its 200-day moving average is $48.70. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 1 year low of $41.16 and a 1 year high of $53.69.

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

