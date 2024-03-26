388 Shares in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Bought by Trust Co of the South

Trust Co of the South bought a new position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 388 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. D. Scott Neal Inc. bought a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $243,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 5,020 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,603,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at $383,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 3,041 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total value of $2,607,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,039,603.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total value of $2,607,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,039,603.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total transaction of $12,715,270.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,465.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,810 shares of company stock worth $19,387,692. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Performance

AVGO stock traded down $20.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,331.49. The stock had a trading volume of 2,349,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,124,864. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,263.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,058.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $601.29 and a 52 week high of $1,438.17. The firm has a market cap of $617.04 billion, a PE ratio of 49.35, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.26.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.95 by $2.04. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.79 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 29.93%. The company’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $5.25 per share. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 77.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. TD Cowen raised shares of Broadcom from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Summit Insights raised shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,720.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom to $1,480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,230.18.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

