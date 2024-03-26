3,547 Shares in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Acquired by Trust Co of the South

Trust Co of the South bought a new stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,547 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Tower View Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 82.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 150.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 213 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Kenfarb & CO. increased its position in Target by 81.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kenfarb & CO. now owns 290 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Target alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on TGT. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Target from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Bank of America increased their target price on Target from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Target from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Target from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 target price on shares of Target in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.58.

Target Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE TGT traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $172.72. 3,512,942 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,938,676. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.93 and a fifty-two week high of $175.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.02.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.57. Target had a return on equity of 33.41% and a net margin of 3.85%. The business had revenue of $31.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 49.27%.

Insider Activity

In other Target news, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total value of $495,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,038,481.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total transaction of $786,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,576,658.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total value of $495,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,038,481.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,600 shares of company stock worth $8,819,598 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Target

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.