337,801 Shares in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Bought by Towneley Capital Management Inc DE

Towneley Capital Management Inc DE acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 337,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,133,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 20.5% of Towneley Capital Management Inc DE’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 204,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,536,000 after acquiring an additional 6,039 shares during the last quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 803.2% in the 4th quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management now owns 25,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,061,000 after purchasing an additional 22,633 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 37,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,998,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164 shares during the last quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC now owns 475,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,903,000 after acquiring an additional 13,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA VTI traded down $0.53 on Monday, reaching $257.97. The company had a trading volume of 2,711,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,286,199. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $196.14 and a 52 week high of $261.07. The stock has a market cap of $363.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $248.46 and its 200-day moving average is $231.50.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.