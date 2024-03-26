2,485 Shares in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Bought by Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHG. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $29,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 45,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of SCHG stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,155,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,499,106. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.90 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $89.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.69. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $62.15 and a 52-week high of $93.84.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.