24,818 Shares in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Bought by Trust Co of the South

Trust Co of the South acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 24,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,510,000. Royal Bank of Canada makes up about 0.7% of Trust Co of the South’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,583,609,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 26,666,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,330,506,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062,038 shares during the last quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,087,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 4.2% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 19,602,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,661,862,000 after purchasing an additional 797,146 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the second quarter worth approximately $75,954,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on RY. StockNews.com cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.50.

Royal Bank of Canada Price Performance

Shares of RY stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.18. 529,452 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,231,945. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.86. The firm has a market cap of $140.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $77.90 and a 1-year high of $102.07.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.05. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 12.43%. The company had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.10 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be issued a $1.0207 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 24th. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 50.13%.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.