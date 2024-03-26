205,367 Shares in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Acquired by Tributary Capital Management LLC

Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 205,367 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,190,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLP. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Simulations Plus by 2,626.1% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Simulations Plus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Simulations Plus in the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Simulations Plus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Simulations Plus by 194.5% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Simulations Plus Stock Performance

Simulations Plus stock opened at $41.62 on Tuesday. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.69 and a 1 year high of $52.69. The firm has a market cap of $831.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.53 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.43.

Simulations Plus Announces Dividend

Simulations Plus ( NASDAQ:SLP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 3rd. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The firm had revenue of $14.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 26th. Simulations Plus’s payout ratio is 45.28%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Simulations Plus news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.46, for a total transaction of $889,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,659,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,697,057.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 18,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total transaction of $720,288.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,641,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,440,325. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.46, for a total transaction of $889,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,659,403 shares in the company, valued at $162,697,057.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,945 shares of company stock worth $1,653,229. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Simulations Plus from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th.

About Simulations Plus

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Services. It offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption and drug interaction of compounds administered to humans and animals; and DDDPlus and MembranePlus simulation products.

