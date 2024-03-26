1,936,356 Shares in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV) Bought by Trust Co of the South

Trust Co of the South bought a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,936,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,071,000. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF accounts for approximately 19.1% of Trust Co of the South’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Trust Co of the South owned 0.77% of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $86,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the first quarter worth $95,000.

DFUV traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.07. 3,888,045 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,218. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.28 and a 200 day moving average of $36.01. The stock has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.12. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 52 week low of $31.76 and a 52 week high of $40.39.

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

