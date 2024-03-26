1,897 Shares in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Purchased by Aprio Wealth Management LLC

Aprio Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,897 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 220.7% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 312 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $134.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. DZ Bank upgraded shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price (down from $110.00) on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of NIKE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.11.

NIKE Stock Performance

NYSE:NKE traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $92.51. 8,962,036 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,319,903. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $102.06 and a 200 day moving average of $103.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.66 and a 1-year high of $128.68.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 39.41%. Research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.53%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

