1,835 Shares in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Acquired by Keystone Wealth Services LLC

Keystone Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,835 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Coinbase Global by 144.0% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 737 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Coinbase Global in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 1,120.7% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,355 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coinbase Global

In other news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 1,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.75, for a total transaction of $274,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,933,575. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 23,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total transaction of $3,372,180.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 1,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.75, for a total value of $274,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,933,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 732,470 shares of company stock valued at $109,889,483 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 33.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on COIN shares. Mizuho raised their price target on Coinbase Global from $60.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Coinbase Global from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Coinbase Global from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Coinbase Global from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Coinbase Global from $115.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.30.

Coinbase Global Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COIN traded down $12.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $266.81. 10,217,273 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,148,764. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.64 billion, a PE ratio of 1,023.78 and a beta of 3.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $180.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.43 and a 12 month high of $283.48.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $1.13. The business had revenue of $953.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.10 million. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 3.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.46) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

