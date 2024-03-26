16,520 Shares in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Purchased by Legacy Bridge LLC

Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 16,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Celsius during the 4th quarter valued at $917,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Celsius by 761.1% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 190,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,612,000 after purchasing an additional 167,977 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Celsius by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 109,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,825,000 after acquiring an additional 17,900 shares in the last quarter. JW Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Celsius by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. JW Asset Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,160,000 after purchasing an additional 8,962 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius in the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000. 60.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Celsius alerts:

Celsius Price Performance

CELH traded down $0.84 during trading on Monday, hitting $91.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,864,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,062,578. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.08 and a twelve month high of $99.62. The stock has a market cap of $21.16 billion, a PE ratio of 118.99, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Celsius

Celsius ( NASDAQ:CELH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Celsius had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 131.58%. The business had revenue of $347.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.77 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 95.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jarrod Langhans sold 2,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total transaction of $136,184.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,046 shares in the company, valued at $4,653,649.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jarrod Langhans sold 2,401 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total value of $136,184.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,653,649.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Paul H. Storey sold 3,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total transaction of $196,704.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,612,806.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,120,568 shares of company stock worth $64,473,782 in the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CELH shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Celsius from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Celsius from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Celsius from $73.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Celsius from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Celsius

Celsius Company Profile

(Free Report)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CELH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.