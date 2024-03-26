1,027 Shares in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Acquired by Red Door Wealth Management LLC

Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 326.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWM traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $205.17. The company had a trading volume of 23,190,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,428,793. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $199.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $187.81. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $161.67 and a 52-week high of $210.41.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

