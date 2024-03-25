ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) Position Lessened by Matthews International Capital Management LLC

Matthews International Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Free Report) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 119,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 15,572 shares during the quarter. ZTO Express (Cayman) makes up about 0.4% of Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $2,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 22.4% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,134 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,562 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 2nd quarter worth about $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ZTO traded up $0.07 on Monday, reaching $21.09. The company had a trading volume of 5,402,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,237,617. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. ZTO Express has a 1-year low of $15.90 and a 1-year high of $30.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of -0.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.83 and its 200-day moving average is $21.33.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a yield of 2.82%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America raised ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

