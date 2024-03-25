ZRC Wealth Management LLC Takes $129,000 Position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 452 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CI. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in The Cigna Group by 104.5% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 90 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 110.0% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 105 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Cigna Group

In other The Cigna Group news, CEO David Cordani sold 13,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.33, for a total value of $4,779,608.13. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 340,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,244,330.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 13,761 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.33, for a total value of $4,779,608.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 340,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,244,330.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric P. Palmer sold 1,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.26, for a total transaction of $340,959.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,564 shares in the company, valued at $15,275,786.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,597 shares of company stock valued at $25,961,142 in the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $392.00 price objective (up previously from $382.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Monday, March 4th. Barclays initiated coverage on The Cigna Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $393.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $355.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $361.29.

The Cigna Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $351.78 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $102.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.55. The Cigna Group has a twelve month low of $240.50 and a twelve month high of $355.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $330.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $306.02.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.54 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $51.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.91 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 2.64%. The Cigna Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.96 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 28.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is an increase from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is currently 32.20%.

About The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

