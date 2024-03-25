ZRC Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 862 iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 302.5% during the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock opened at $265.99 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $256.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $203.42 and a 52 week high of $273.76.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

