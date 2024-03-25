ZRC Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,250 CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in CubeSmart by 461.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 16,636 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the first quarter worth approximately $227,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 6.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 191,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,354,000 after purchasing an additional 10,933 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 7.3% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 11,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in CubeSmart by 63.5% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 536,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,901,000 after buying an additional 208,256 shares in the last quarter. 97.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CUBE shares. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on CubeSmart in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on CubeSmart from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CubeSmart presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.55.

CubeSmart Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of CUBE opened at $43.83 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.04 and a 200 day moving average of $41.54. CubeSmart has a fifty-two week low of $33.17 and a fifty-two week high of $48.93.

CubeSmart Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is 112.71%.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

