ZRC Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 775 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in Waste Management by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its stake in Waste Management by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 9,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,660,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank raised its position in Waste Management by 3.1% during the third quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 2,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on WM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Waste Management from $165.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Waste Management from $163.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Management

In other news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,500 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total value of $461,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,080,935.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 9,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,738,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,838 shares in the company, valued at $27,816,516. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,500 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total value of $461,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,080,935.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,242 shares of company stock worth $5,929,355 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Price Performance

WM opened at $211.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.05 billion, a PE ratio of 37.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $198.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.10. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.71 and a 1 year high of $213.00.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.21. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 36.51%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is 53.00%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Further Reading

