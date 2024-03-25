ZRC Wealth Management LLC Purchases 755 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

ZRC Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 45.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,416 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Price Performance

MCD stock opened at $280.10 on Monday. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $245.73 and a 1 year high of $302.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $291.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $280.92.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 171.96% and a net margin of 33.22%. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total transaction of $312,533.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,140,168.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

