ZRC Wealth Management LLC Purchases 724 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

ZRC Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 61.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,906 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Windsor Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 24.0% during the third quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at $648,000. Renaissance Investment Group LLC increased its position in Chevron by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 6,187 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the period. Altrius Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.1% during the third quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 21,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,597,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 5.3% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 3,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. DZ Bank lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Chevron from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. TD Cowen cut Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.39.

Chevron Price Performance

CVX stock opened at $154.79 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $287.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.12. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $139.62 and a 52-week high of $172.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.26. Chevron had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $47.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.39%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

