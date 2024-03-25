ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) PT Lowered to $9.25

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $9.30 to $9.25 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 3.85% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $11.00 to $7.80 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.51.

Get ZIM Integrated Shipping Services alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ZIM

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

Shares of ZIM stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.62. The company had a trading volume of 958,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,797,934. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.95. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a one year low of $6.39 and a one year high of $24.35.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 100.6% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 105.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.42% of the company’s stock.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.