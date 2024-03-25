YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $20.75

Shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $20.75 and last traded at $20.60, with a volume of 261215 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on YPF. Morgan Stanley raised shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $10.50 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group raised shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $8.50 to $17.10 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $8.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, YPF Sociedad Anónima presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.43.

Get YPF Sociedad Anónima alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on YPF

YPF Sociedad Anónima Trading Up 2.5 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.95 by ($0.95). YPF Sociedad Anónima had a negative net margin of 7.58% and a positive return on equity of 17.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. Research analysts expect that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of YPF Sociedad Anónima

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of YPF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 260.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 313,202 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 226,287 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 31.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 55,621 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 13,170 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 40.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,841 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 13,400 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 359.9% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 79,111 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 61,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the first quarter worth approximately $1,543,000. 10.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. Its upstream operations include the exploration, exploitation, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs. The company's downstream operations include the refining, marketing, and distribution of oil and petroleum products, as well as petroleum derivatives, such as petrochemicals, hydrocarbons, non-fossil fuels, biofuels, and related components; and production of hydrocarbons electric power.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for YPF Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YPF Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.