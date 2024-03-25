Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Xunlei Price Performance

Xunlei stock opened at $1.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.67 million, a PE ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.50 and its 200-day moving average is $1.55. Xunlei has a fifty-two week low of $1.28 and a fifty-two week high of $2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.54.

Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $77.14 million for the quarter. Xunlei had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 4.48%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Xunlei Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Xunlei in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Xunlei by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 261,275 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 53,160 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Xunlei by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 145,739 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 33,993 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Xunlei in the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Xunlei in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.15% of the company’s stock.

Xunlei Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an Internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. Its platform is based on cloud technology that enables users to access, store, manage, and consume digital media content. The company offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the internet; mobile acceleration plug-in, which provides mobile device users with benefits of download speed acceleration and download success rate improvements; and subscription services that offer users premium services through various products, such as Green Channel.

