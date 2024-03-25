Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock.
Xunlei Price Performance
Xunlei stock opened at $1.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.67 million, a PE ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.50 and its 200-day moving average is $1.55. Xunlei has a fifty-two week low of $1.28 and a fifty-two week high of $2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.54.
Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $77.14 million for the quarter. Xunlei had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 4.48%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Xunlei Company Profile
Xunlei Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an Internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. Its platform is based on cloud technology that enables users to access, store, manage, and consume digital media content. The company offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the internet; mobile acceleration plug-in, which provides mobile device users with benefits of download speed acceleration and download success rate improvements; and subscription services that offer users premium services through various products, such as Green Channel.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Xunlei
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Nvidia’s AI Tech Part of Novo Nordisk’s New Supercomputer
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/18 – 3/22
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- KB Home: Building on Strong Foundations During Volatile Times
Receive News & Ratings for Xunlei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xunlei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.