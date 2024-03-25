X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 6,116,303 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 192% from the previous session’s volume of 2,096,094 shares.The stock last traded at $35.63 and had previously closed at $35.70.

X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.48 and a 200 day moving average of $34.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 246.3% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 13,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter.

X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYLB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated high-yield corporate bonds with 1 to 15 years remaining to maturity. HYLB was launched on Dec 7, 2016 and is managed by Xtrackers.

