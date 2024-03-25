Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR) PT Raised to $56.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Worthington Enterprises from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Worthington Enterprises from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Worthington Enterprises in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a hold rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Worthington Enterprises in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a hold rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Worthington Enterprises has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $59.00.

Get Worthington Enterprises alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on WOR

Worthington Enterprises Price Performance

Worthington Enterprises stock opened at $64.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.39. Worthington Enterprises has a 52-week low of $33.96 and a 52-week high of $69.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 3.42.

Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $316.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.70 million. Worthington Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 7.12%. Worthington Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Worthington Enterprises

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Worthington Enterprises by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Worthington Enterprises by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its holdings in Worthington Enterprises by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Worthington Enterprises by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Worthington Enterprises by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 45.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Worthington Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Worthington Enterprises, Inc operates as an industrial manufacturing company. It operates through three segments: Building Products, Consumer Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions. The Building Products segment sells refrigerant and LPG cylinders, well water and expansion tanks, fire suppression tanks, chemical tanks, and foam and adhesive tanks for gas producers, and distributors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Worthington Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worthington Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.