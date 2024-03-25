Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Reaches New 1-Year High at $152.45

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $152.45 and last traded at $152.13, with a volume of 229014 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $148.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on WWD shares. UBS Group upped their price target on Woodward from $168.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Woodward from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Woodward from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Woodward from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.89.

Get Woodward alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Woodward

Woodward Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $140.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.19.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.33. Woodward had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 9.50%. The company had revenue of $786.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Woodward, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Woodward Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. This is an increase from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is 21.10%.

Insider Transactions at Woodward

In related news, COO Thomas G. Cromwell sold 38,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.98, for a total transaction of $5,494,626.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 11,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,680,049.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director John D. Cohn sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.86, for a total transaction of $208,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,850,934.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas G. Cromwell sold 38,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.98, for a total transaction of $5,494,626.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,680,049.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,200 shares of company stock valued at $7,242,916. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Woodward

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WWD. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Woodward in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,131,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,758,261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $783,872,000 after purchasing an additional 37,011 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Woodward by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 442,261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,206,000 after buying an additional 15,714 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Woodward by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Woodward by 214.0% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 20,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,812,000 after acquiring an additional 14,077 shares in the last quarter. 79.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Woodward Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.