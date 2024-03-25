Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Friday.

Separately, TheStreet cut Willis Lease Finance from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Get Willis Lease Finance alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on WLFC

Willis Lease Finance Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of WLFC stock opened at $49.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.41 and a 200 day moving average of $45.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11. The stock has a market cap of $315.24 million, a P/E ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.01. Willis Lease Finance has a twelve month low of $37.01 and a twelve month high of $59.99.

Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The transportation company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $114.28 million during the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 10.46%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Charles F. Iv Willis sold 1,620 shares of Willis Lease Finance stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total value of $77,533.20. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 923,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,195,503.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Willis Lease Finance news, insider Hans Jorg Hunziker sold 789 shares of Willis Lease Finance stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.32, for a total value of $38,913.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,205 shares in the company, valued at $1,193,790.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles F. Iv Willis sold 1,620 shares of Willis Lease Finance stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total value of $77,533.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 923,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,195,503.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,232 shares of company stock worth $538,568 over the last three months. 54.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Willis Lease Finance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLFC. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Willis Lease Finance by 277.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 154,312 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,038,000 after purchasing an additional 113,471 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 24,871.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after buying an additional 39,297 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 101.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 53,480 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after buying an additional 26,985 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 274.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 31,435 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 23,043 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 256.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,657 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 21,339 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Willis Lease Finance Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Willis Lease Finance Corporation operates as a lessor and servicer of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. The Leasing and Related Operations segment engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft equipment, as well as the purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines and other aircraft equipment, and other related businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Lease Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Lease Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.