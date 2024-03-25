Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Hits New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on the stock from $320.00 to $340.00. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Williams-Sonoma traded as high as $317.65 and last traded at $315.65, with a volume of 76947 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $312.63.

WSM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $195.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $261.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.06.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.74, for a total value of $5,674,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 505,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,433,123.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.06, for a total value of $330,973.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,966 shares in the company, valued at $2,013,591.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.74, for a total transaction of $5,674,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 505,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,433,123.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 41,145 shares of company stock worth $10,044,174 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $152,843,000. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,497,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter valued at $50,715,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,408,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $204,292,000 after acquiring an additional 273,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter worth $29,782,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Trading Down 0.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $20.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $231.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.43.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The specialty retailer reported $5.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.38. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 55.15% and a net margin of 12.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.50 EPS. Williams-Sonoma’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 15.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams-Sonoma Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.02%.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

