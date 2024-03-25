Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) PT Raised to $40.00 at Truist Financial

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on WMB. UBS Group boosted their target price on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.09.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Williams Companies

Williams Companies Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Williams Companies stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $38.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,319,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,137,504. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.27 and a 200 day moving average of $35.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77. Williams Companies has a 52-week low of $28.26 and a 52-week high of $38.77.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 29.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Williams Companies will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 72.52%.

Institutional Trading of Williams Companies

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. Patten Group Inc. boosted its position in Williams Companies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 23,899 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 2.9% during the third quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,476 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. raised its position in Williams Companies by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. now owns 26,922 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,865 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in Williams Companies by 2.6% during the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 11,753 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.