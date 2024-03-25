Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) Shares Down 3.9%

Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 3.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.92 and last traded at $2.97. 294,709 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 924,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.09.

Wheels Up Experience Trading Down 1.9 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.60) by $2.47. The firm had revenue of $246.38 million for the quarter. Wheels Up Experience had a negative return on equity of 291.29% and a negative net margin of 38.89%.

Insider Transactions at Wheels Up Experience

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider Laura Heltebran sold 28,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.54, for a total transaction of $72,169.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,775.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Wheels Up Experience in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Wheels Up Experience by 504.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,004,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,165,000 after buying an additional 4,176,052 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Wheels Up Experience by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 21,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 6,371 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Wheels Up Experience in the 4th quarter valued at $659,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Wheels Up Experience in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. 98.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wheels Up Experience Company Profile

Wheels Up Experience Inc provides private aviation services in the United States and internationally. The company offers membership programs consisting of Connect that offers members variable dynamic pricing on a per trip basis and flexibility on their schedule; Core for private flyers; and UP for Business for small and medium enterprise, and large corporate customers for whom it is primary provider of private flights, as well as supplementary solution to their own aircraft operations.

