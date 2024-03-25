Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Westwater Resources Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of WWR stock opened at $0.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $29.02 million, a P/E ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 1.65. Westwater Resources has a 52 week low of $0.46 and a 52 week high of $1.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Westwater Resources

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Westwater Resources by 1,518.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 21,254 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Westwater Resources by 277.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10,434 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Westwater Resources by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 16,280 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Westwater Resources during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in shares of Westwater Resources by 63.4% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 25,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 10,079 shares during the last quarter. 7.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Westwater Resources Company Profile

Westwater Resources, Inc operates as an energy technology company, focuses on developing battery-grade natural graphite materials. The company holds interests in Coosa graphite project covering an area of approximately 41,965 acres situated in Coosa County, Alabama. The company was formerly known as Uranium Resources, Inc and changed its name to Westwater Resources, Inc in August 2017.

