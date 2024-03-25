Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (TSE:WTE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.38

Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (TSE:WTE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.375 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Westshore Terminals Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.

Westshore Terminals Investment Stock Performance

Shares of WTE traded up C$0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$26.64. 18,867 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,365. Westshore Terminals Investment has a 52 week low of C$22.73 and a 52 week high of C$33.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$26.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$26.14. The firm has a market cap of C$1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on WTE shares. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th.

Westshore Terminals Investment Company Profile

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation operates a coal storage and unloading/loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia. The company has contracts to ship coal from mines in British Columbia, Alberta, and the Northwestern United States. Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

