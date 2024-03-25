WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on WRK. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of WestRock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of WestRock from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (up from $42.00) on shares of WestRock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.40.

Shares of WRK opened at $48.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a PE ratio of -7.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.15. WestRock has a 12-month low of $26.85 and a 12-month high of $49.66.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. WestRock had a positive return on equity of 6.87% and a negative net margin of 8.58%. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that WestRock will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Vicki L. Lostetter sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.77, for a total value of $149,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 92,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,939,844.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRK. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WestRock during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WestRock during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of WestRock by 268.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in shares of WestRock during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of WestRock by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 862 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

