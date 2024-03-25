Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) Shares Gap Down to $22.29

Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $22.29, but opened at $21.75. Westlake Chemical Partners shares last traded at $22.27, with a volume of 15,495 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th.

Westlake Chemical Partners Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.08. The stock has a market cap of $784.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 4.02.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $297.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.62 million. Westlake Chemical Partners had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 6.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Westlake Chemical Partners LP will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Westlake Chemical Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a $0.4714 dividend. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. Westlake Chemical Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.73%.

Insider Activity at Westlake Chemical Partners

In other Westlake Chemical Partners news, SVP Andrew Kenner purchased 4,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.16 per share, for a total transaction of $93,736.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 145,839 shares in the company, valued at $3,231,792.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 19,230 shares of company stock worth $426,437. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLKP. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 61.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

About Westlake Chemical Partners

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, such as propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on either a spot or contract basis.

