Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) SVP Andrew Kenner Purchases 4,230 Shares

Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP – Get Free Report) SVP Andrew Kenner purchased 4,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.16 per share, for a total transaction of $93,736.80. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 145,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,231,792.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Andrew Kenner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 6th, Andrew Kenner acquired 5,000 shares of Westlake Chemical Partners stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.30 per share, for a total transaction of $111,500.00.

On Thursday, February 22nd, Andrew Kenner purchased 10,000 shares of Westlake Chemical Partners stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.12 per share, with a total value of $221,200.00.

Westlake Chemical Partners Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE WLKP traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $22.21. The stock had a trading volume of 21,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,406. The stock has a market capitalization of $782.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.08. Westlake Chemical Partners LP has a one year low of $20.86 and a one year high of $23.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 4.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.08.

Westlake Chemical Partners Announces Dividend

Westlake Chemical Partners ( NYSE:WLKP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $297.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.62 million. Westlake Chemical Partners had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 4.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Westlake Chemical Partners LP will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a $0.4714 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.49%. Westlake Chemical Partners’s payout ratio is 122.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut Westlake Chemical Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th.

Institutional Trading of Westlake Chemical Partners

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WLKP. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 537,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,685,000 after acquiring an additional 45,515 shares during the last quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $910,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 150.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 89,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 53,553 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Westlake Chemical Partners by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 595,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,944,000 after purchasing an additional 25,123 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 3.5% during the third quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 43,873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 78.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Westlake Chemical Partners Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, such as propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on either a spot or contract basis.

