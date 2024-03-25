Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on WABC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Westamerica Bancorporation from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Westamerica Bancorporation from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th.

Get Westamerica Bancorporation alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on WABC

Westamerica Bancorporation Price Performance

NASDAQ:WABC opened at $47.29 on Friday. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $35.52 and a 12-month high of $57.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.46.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.02). Westamerica Bancorporation had a net margin of 49.39% and a return on equity of 23.61%. The business had revenue of $80.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.03 million. Research analysts anticipate that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO David L. Payne sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total transaction of $746,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 288,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,362,277.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David L. Payne sold 8,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total value of $444,691.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 333,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,001,454.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David L. Payne sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total value of $746,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 288,689 shares in the company, valued at $14,362,277.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,213,458. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Westamerica Bancorporation

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 186,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,060,000 after purchasing an additional 14,206 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Westamerica Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter worth $2,990,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 75.7% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 54,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 23,643 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 26,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 9,220 shares in the last quarter. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Westamerica Bancorporation

(Get Free Report)

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Westamerica Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westamerica Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.