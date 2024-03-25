West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) Sets New 52-Week High at $121.21

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (TSE:WFG – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$121.21 and last traded at C$120.24, with a volume of 28257 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$118.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WFG shares. CIBC decreased their target price on West Fraser Timber from C$142.00 to C$131.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$95.00 to C$90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th.

Get West Fraser Timber alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on WFG

West Fraser Timber Stock Up 1.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.53 billion, a PE ratio of -43.65 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$109.01 and a 200-day moving average price of C$104.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.45, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.26.

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported C($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.38) by C$0.07. West Fraser Timber had a negative return on equity of 2.25% and a negative net margin of 2.59%. The business had revenue of C$2.06 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 3.947156 earnings per share for the current year.

West Fraser Timber Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.403 per share. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio is currently -59.56%.

About West Fraser Timber

(Get Free Report)

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir, douglas fir-larch, hem-fir, and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for West Fraser Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Fraser Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.