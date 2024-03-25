West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) Sets New 52-Week High at $121.21

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (TSE:WFG – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$121.21 and last traded at C$120.24, with a volume of 28257 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$118.72.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WFG shares. CIBC decreased their target price on West Fraser Timber from C$142.00 to C$131.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$95.00 to C$90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th.
West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported C($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.38) by C$0.07. West Fraser Timber had a negative return on equity of 2.25% and a negative net margin of 2.59%. The business had revenue of C$2.06 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 3.947156 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.403 per share. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio is currently -59.56%.
West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir, douglas fir-larch, hem-fir, and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.
