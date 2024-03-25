West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $104.92.

WFG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank set a $100.00 target price on shares of West Fraser Timber and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $97.00 target price on shares of West Fraser Timber in a report on Wednesday, February 21st.

Shares of WFG stock opened at $87.26 on Monday. West Fraser Timber has a 1 year low of $64.11 and a 1 year high of $90.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.59 and a beta of 1.14.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.05. West Fraser Timber had a negative net margin of 2.59% and a positive return on equity of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that West Fraser Timber will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -27.91%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WFG. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber during the 4th quarter valued at about $116,809,000. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber during the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,179,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 599.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 906,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,845,000 after buying an additional 776,605 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 7,654.6% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 594,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,877,000 after buying an additional 587,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,818,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,239,000 after buying an additional 499,381 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.23% of the company’s stock.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir, douglas fir-larch, hem-fir, and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.

