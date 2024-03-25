Wells Fargo & Company Raises Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) Price Target to $15.50

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $14.00 to $15.50 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a peer perform rating for the company. B. Riley restated a neutral rating and set a $17.00 price objective (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.30.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of XHR opened at $15.11 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 88.88 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $10.90 and a 52-week high of $15.84.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.28). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 1.75%. The company had revenue of $253.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 235.29%.

Institutional Trading of Xenia Hotels & Resorts

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XHR. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth approximately $496,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 6.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 56.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 59,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 21,532 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 98,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 12,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 0.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 193,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts with a focus on the top 25 lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 32 hotels and resorts comprising 9,511 rooms across 14 states.

