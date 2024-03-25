Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV) Receives $14.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAVGet Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

A number of analysts recently commented on WEAV shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Weave Communications from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Raymond James raised Weave Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Weave Communications in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd.

Weave Communications Stock Down 2.6 %

WEAV stock opened at $11.64 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.20. Weave Communications has a fifty-two week low of $4.04 and a fifty-two week high of $13.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $821.32 million, a P/E ratio of -25.87 and a beta of 2.29.

Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAVGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. Weave Communications had a negative return on equity of 31.93% and a negative net margin of 18.20%. The business had revenue of $45.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.24 million. On average, research analysts expect that Weave Communications will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Alan Taylor sold 15,000 shares of Weave Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 480,813 shares in the company, valued at $5,769,756. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 41.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Weave Communications

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WEAV. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Weave Communications during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Weave Communications by 153.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Weave Communications by 28.2% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in shares of Weave Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Weave Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. 64.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Weave Communications Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer experience and payments software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized healthcare businesses to maximize the value of their patient interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.

See Also

