WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. Raises Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,485 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises 2.2% of WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $5,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 307.7% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 53 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 14,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.00, for a total transaction of $8,186,092.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,250,362. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 164 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.97, for a total value of $89,703.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $660,192.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 14,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.00, for a total transaction of $8,186,092.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,250,362. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,277 shares of company stock worth $28,513,384 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded down $9.53 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $573.56. 1,184,475 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,618,656. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.60 and a 1 year high of $603.82. The company has a market capitalization of $218.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $563.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $519.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $5.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.64 by $0.03. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 18.78%. The company had revenue of $10.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 10.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on TMO shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $515.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $475.00 to $555.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $592.00 to $642.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $620.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $599.00.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

