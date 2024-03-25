WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 1,500 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 131,125 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises 2.0% of WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 320.0% during the third quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 1,050 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the third quarter worth $36,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 58.4% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,096 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.06% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total value of $979,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,201 shares in the company, valued at $1,436,200.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Verizon Communications Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:VZ traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $40.87. 14,327,190 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,343,615. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.21. The firm has a market cap of $171.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.14 and a 52 week high of $43.21.
Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. The business had revenue of $35.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.60 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Verizon Communications Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.51%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.38%.
Verizon Communications Profile
Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).
