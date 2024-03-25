WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. Increases Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Castleview Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 127.4% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 345.9% during the third quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VWO stock remained flat at $41.61 during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 8,294,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,197,075. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.16. The stock has a market cap of $74.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $37.46 and a 1-year high of $43.10.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

