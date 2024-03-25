WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. Has $10.53 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,775 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 4.2% of WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $10,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EFA. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth $33,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 537.5% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA EFA traded down $0.07 on Monday, reaching $79.57. The company had a trading volume of 6,931,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,812,292. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.55 and its 200-day moving average is $73.01. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $65.68 and a 52 week high of $80.03.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

