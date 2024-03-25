WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. Buys 600 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,550 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $3,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COP. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,399 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 512,126 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $51,213,000 after buying an additional 9,313 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 59.1% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,810 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 14,063 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares in the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Heather G. Hrap sold 4,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total value of $502,781.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $293,399.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Heather G. Hrap sold 4,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total transaction of $502,781.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $293,399.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dominic E. Macklon sold 23,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.17, for a total value of $2,621,637.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,425 shares of company stock worth $4,077,489. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

ConocoPhillips stock traded up $3.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $126.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,982,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,796,451. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $95.60 and a 12-month high of $127.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $112.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $148.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.23.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The energy producer reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.32. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The firm had revenue of $15.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on COP. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $139.00 price target (up from $132.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $139.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Johnson Rice lowered ConocoPhillips from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.12.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Featured Stories

